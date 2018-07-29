Mugabe defends his Grace: 'Leave my wife alone'

Among the many things Robert Mugabe spoke about at a pre-election public address is the treatment his wife has and continues to receive.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has lashed those who 'vilify' his wife, Grace Mugabe, telling them to leave her alone.

Mugabe was giving a public address at his Blue Roof Residence in Harare on the eve of the Zimbabwean elections tomorrow.

Among the many things he spoke about is the treatment his wife has and continues to receive.

“I don’t accept the vilification of my wife. They attack her through newspapers. Leave my wife alone, I want Grace to remain my Grace." he says

While Mugabe delivered his address, Grace kept reminding him to sit up, speak up, lean forward. and even slid him a note while he spoke.

#ZimElections2018 again, Mugabe’s seat is adjusted. His wife was saying to him earlier “lean forward, lean forward” pic.twitter.com/9vU1FWjSpp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 29, 2018

BREAKING #ZimElections2018 Mugabe says he will not vote for those who have tormented him, I will choose between the 23”..his wife then says “speak up please” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 29, 2018

Grace Mugabe has always been a controversial figure, making headlines around the world for her expensive taste in clothing, shopping sprees and public utterances.

Late last year, Mugabe was accused of assaulting a young South African model, Gabriella Engels, after finding her in a Sandton hotel room with her two sons.

Mugabe was granted diplomatic immunity after being summoned to appear in court for the assault.

In February, the University of Zimbabwe controversially awarded her a PhD based on a thesis on orphanages she allegedly wrote.