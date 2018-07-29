Mugabe blasts Zim government for not giving him full pension & resort houses

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
Go

Mugabe blasts Zim government for not giving him full pension & resort houses

Robert Mugabe says he was also told that he was entitled to two houses at a resort but claims government has refused to pay him for those residences.

Robert Mugabe addresses members of the press at his home Blue House in Harare, Zimbabwe, a day before the polls. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Robert Mugabe addresses members of the press at his home Blue House in Harare, Zimbabwe, a day before the polls. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
2 hours ago

HARARE - Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has decried what he says is unfair treatment from the country's government, claiming he hasn’t been paid all the pension money he is entitled to after resigning.

Mugabe briefed the media earlier today, where he endorsed the opposition MDC Alliance party and said he will never vote for the Zanu-PF.

He was ousted last year by his colleagues in the Zanu-PF, with the help of the military.

His address comes as Zimbabweans prepare to cast their ballots tomorrow.

Mugabe says after he resigned, he went to the pension office to find out what he was entitled to.

His wife Grace helped him say the amount of $10 million.

He says he was also told that he was entitled to two houses at a resort but claims government has refused to pay him for those residences.

However, he has thanked government for helping him chart a flight to Singapore for his medical check-up.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA