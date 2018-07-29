Mugabe blasts Zim government for not giving him full pension & resort houses
Robert Mugabe says he was also told that he was entitled to two houses at a resort but claims government has refused to pay him for those residences.
HARARE - Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has decried what he says is unfair treatment from the country's government, claiming he hasn’t been paid all the pension money he is entitled to after resigning.
Mugabe briefed the media earlier today, where he endorsed the opposition MDC Alliance party and said he will never vote for the Zanu-PF.
He was ousted last year by his colleagues in the Zanu-PF, with the help of the military.
His address comes as Zimbabweans prepare to cast their ballots tomorrow.
Mugabe says after he resigned, he went to the pension office to find out what he was entitled to.
His wife Grace helped him say the amount of $10 million.
He says he was also told that he was entitled to two houses at a resort but claims government has refused to pay him for those residences.
However, he has thanked government for helping him chart a flight to Singapore for his medical check-up.
