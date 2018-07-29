Mpumalanga police concerned about spike in child kidnappings
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi says several children have been reported missing in the past several months.
JOHANNESBURG - Authorities in Mpumalanga have raised concerns over the growing instances of young girls being abducted in the province following the murder of six-year-old Noluthando Masango.
Masango disappeared last Saturday while attending a traditional ceremony with her grandmother.
Her family says they missed the deadline to pay a R5,000 random for her release.
It’s understood her body was found in a shallow stream in Siyabuswa on Thursday.
Police say they’re worried about what appears to be a spike in child kidnappings in that province.
“It’s not only this case of Masango, there was also another one in Embalenhle.”
He’s called on community members to work with the police to find those behind the crimes.
“Let’s us, the community and police, work together to look after our children.”
Officials have condemned the recent murder of Noluthando Masango.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
