Malema: There’s no place for white, Indian supremacy in SA

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says there is no place for white and Indian supremacy in the country.

Malema was addressing thousands of supporters in the Eastern Cape on Saturday as the party celebrated its 5th year anniversary.

He says that racism should no longer be tolerated.

“Everywhere, where we find racism we must crush it. Whether it’s done by a white man or an Indian, we must finish it.”

Malema caused controversy, earlier this day, during a Youth Day speech in the North West where he hit out at Indians, saying that they were racists.

EFF Leadership cutting the 5th Anniversary Celebrations Cake. As CIC ⁦@Julius_S_Malema⁩ committed, the cake will not be eaten here at the stadium but will be taken to Vukuhambe School for the children’s celebration tomorrow. #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/djx4YEmROr — #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 28, 2018

At the same time, Malema says the only way for South Africa to attain equality in society is to prioritise education.



He’s called on the youth to embrace opportunities to learn.

“Please young people go to school, education is free, and we call upon the Education Department to release the results of students who have passed.”

CIC @Julius_S_Malema leads the crowds in song at the EFF 5th Anniversary af Sisa Dukashe #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/XwK1GPsVyn — #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 28, 2018

[In Case You Missed It]: Watch @Julius_S_Malema telling the crowds that we are going to die in Revolution #EFFTurns5 pic.twitter.com/G1AXxFwUdJ — #EFFTurns5 (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 28, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)