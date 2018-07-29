Popular Topics
Malema: There’s no place for white, Indian supremacy in SA

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema says that racism should no longer be tolerated.

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says there is no place for white and Indian supremacy in the country.

Malema was addressing thousands of supporters in the Eastern Cape on Saturday as the party celebrated its 5th year anniversary.

He says that racism should no longer be tolerated.

“Everywhere, where we find racism we must crush it. Whether it’s done by a white man or an Indian, we must finish it.”

Malema caused controversy, earlier this day, during a Youth Day speech in the North West where he hit out at Indians, saying that they were racists.

At the same time, Malema says the only way for South Africa to attain equality in society is to prioritise education.

He’s called on the youth to embrace opportunities to learn.

“Please young people go to school, education is free, and we call upon the Education Department to release the results of students who have passed.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

