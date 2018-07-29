Lotto Results: Saturday 28 July 2018

EWN brings you Lotto results. Check if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday 28 July are as follows:

Lotto results: 23, 27, 29, 33, 45, 46 Bonus: 04

LottoPlus results: 12, 15, 16, 25, 26, 41 Bonus: 45

LottoPlus2 results: 09, 13, 29, 40, 47, 48 Bonus: 03

WATCH: Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draw | 28 July 2018

For more details visit the National Lottery website.