Israel releases from jail Palestinian teen who struck soldier
Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi faced 12 charges, including aggravated assault, and in March pleaded guilty to a reduced charge sheet that included assault.
EVEN YEHUDA - Israel released from prison on Sunday Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi who was jailed late last year after she was filmed kicking and slapping an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank.
Tamimi, 17, became a heroine to Palestinians after the 15 December incident outside her home in the village of Nabi Saleh was streamed live on Facebook by her mother and went viral. She was 16 at the time.
She faced 12 charges, including aggravated assault, and in March pleaded guilty to a reduced charge sheet that included assault. She was sentenced to eight months in jail.
An Israel Prison Service spokesperson said Tamimi had left the Sharon prison and was en route to the West Bank, where her family are veterans of protests against an Israeli settlement near their home.
Palestinians want the West Bank for a future state, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.
Most countries consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank to be illegal, something Israel disputes.
