Helen Zille's warning to Twitter trolls: 'The wheel turns'

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has warned users to stay clear from trolling her on social media.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has warned users to stay clear from trolling her on social media.

Zille tweeted “A warning to all trolls, the wheel turns.”

She also tweeted that former ANC Youth League leaders had bankrupted the organisation for calling her a racist.

A timeous warning to the trolls an bots: the wheel turns. The ANC Youth League has now been declared bankrupt by the High Court for failing to pay my legal costs following the defamation case I brought against their then-leaders (Malema and Shivambu) for calling me "racist". — Helen Zille (@helenzille) July 29, 2018

It is a nice cosmic quirk that the ANCYL now has to get my go-ahead to spend any money... https://t.co/qRkixMc2Wn — Helen Zille (@helenzille) July 29, 2018

The ANCYL on Thursday was declared bankrupt by Johannesburg High Court, following the failure to pay Zille legal costs in a defamation case against the former Youth League leaders.