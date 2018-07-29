Helen Zille's warning to Twitter trolls: 'The wheel turns'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
Go

Helen Zille's warning to Twitter trolls: 'The wheel turns'

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has warned users to stay clear from trolling her on social media.

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Western Cape Premier Helen Zille. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has warned users to stay clear from trolling her on social media.

Zille tweeted “A warning to all trolls, the wheel turns.”

She also tweeted that former ANC Youth League leaders had bankrupted the organisation for calling her a racist.

The ANCYL on Thursday was declared bankrupt by Johannesburg High Court, following the failure to pay Zille legal costs in a defamation case against the former Youth League leaders.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA