Health Dept describes Prof Mayosi as ‘transformational leader’

In a statement from his family, it emerged that Professor Bongani Mayosi had been struggling with depression for the past two years before committing suicide.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Health says it’s received confirmation that renowned cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi died after taking his own life.

In a statement from his family, it emerged that the University of Cape Town (UCT) professor had been struggling with depression for the past two years before committing suicide.

The family has since maintained its appeal to the public for privacy during their bereavement.

Professor Mayosi’s death sent shockwaves across the country, with the presidency, the health sector, and students at UCT, where he was the Dean of the Health Science Faculty, all shocked and saddened by his sudden passing at the age of 51.

Mayosi was a pioneer in research on heart disease in developing countries.

In 2009, he was awarded the Order of Mapungubwe, the country’s highest honour.

The Department of Health has described Mayosi as “a transformational leader and change agent who had great dreams for public health”.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he is devastated by the professor’s death, adding that Mayosi is a difficult person to replace.

“It’s a terrible loss, not only to the university and family but to the whole medical fraternity around the whole country and the world because he was a renowned medical researcher.”

While the Mayosi family has called for privacy, they have also extended an invitation for mourners to join in daily prayers at their family home in pinelands in cape town.

Mayosi is to be laid to rest on 4 August.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)