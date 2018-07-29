Geraint Thomas wins Tour de France
Geraint Thomas produced a near flawless performance to become the third British and Team Sky rider to triumph after Bradley Wiggins (2012) and Chris Froome (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017).
PARIS - Geraint Thomas tightened Team Sky’s grip on the Tour de France when he handed the British outfit their sixth title in seven years on Sunday and there is no sign that their domination will end anytime soon.
#TDF2018 @TeamSky cyclist Geraint Thomas has won the Tour De France. He is the third British winner after Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) July 29, 2018
