Gautrain users urged to use alternative transport as strike looms

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
Go

Gautrain users urged to use alternative transport as strike looms

Negotiations between the Mbombela operating company and unions broke down following weeks of talks.

FILE: Hundreds of Gautrain passengers have been left stranded with long queues being reported at the Midrand station. Many were forced to use alternative means of transport as power failure rocked some of the stations. Picture: Valeska Abreu/EWN.
FILE: Hundreds of Gautrain passengers have been left stranded with long queues being reported at the Midrand station. Many were forced to use alternative means of transport as power failure rocked some of the stations. Picture: Valeska Abreu/EWN.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain passengers are being urged to make alternative transport arrangements tomorrow as workers will go on strike.

Negotiations between the Mbombela operating company and unions broke down following weeks of talks.

The service has lines from the Johannesburg through to Hatfield as well as to OR Tambo International airport.

Gautrain spokesperson Kes Nayager says the operational details are being finalised and will be communicated later on Sunday afternoon.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA