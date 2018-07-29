Gautrain users urged to use alternative transport as strike looms

Negotiations between the Mbombela operating company and unions broke down following weeks of talks.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain passengers are being urged to make alternative transport arrangements tomorrow as workers will go on strike.

Negotiations between the Mbombela operating company and unions broke down following weeks of talks.

The service has lines from the Johannesburg through to Hatfield as well as to OR Tambo International airport.

Gautrain spokesperson Kes Nayager says the operational details are being finalised and will be communicated later on Sunday afternoon.