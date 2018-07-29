Family, friends gather to bid farewell to Uyathandwa Stuurman

Little Uyathandwa went missing on Monday evening, two hours later her body was found in an open field.

CAPE TOWN - Four-year-old Uyathandwa Stuurman’s friends and family have come together to say farewell to the little girl.

Uyathandwa was loved by all her friends and family.

Her parents couldn’t hold back the tears.

Hundreds of people came to pay their respects at the young girl’s funeral.

The deputy chairperson of the Khayelitsha Forum, Thandi Msutu, says the family is still in shock.

“Even at this stage, it’s so difficult to explain how the family is doing because I think today is the send-off day. It’s her funeral… it’s the worse day for them because it’s the day they say this is it.”

Thirty-three-year-old Andile Gamda has been arrested for the murder of Uyathandwa.

Gamda made his first court appearance on Thursday and is expected back in the dock next week.