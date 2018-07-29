Duchess of Sussex ‘very excited’ about Priyanka Chopra’s engagement

The 36-year-old royal - who was known as Meghan Markle until she married Prince Harry in May - has been friends with the actress for years.

LONDON - The Duchess of Sussex is said to be over the moon that her close friend Priyanka Chopra is engaged to Nick Jonas.

A source told E! News: “The Duchess of Sussex is very excited for her close friend.”

Jonas got down on one knee while they were celebrating Chopra’s 36th birthday in the English capital and then his now-fiancee arranged a double date for them and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It’s not known where the foursome went but it’s thought it was the first time Markle has met Jonas.

Prior to their trip to London, Jonas, 25, reportedly closed down Tiffany’s store in New York City in order to find the perfect ring to propose with.

A source said recently: “They are very happy. His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her.”

Speculation mounted about an engagement after director Ali Abbas Zafar announced Chopra was leaving the Indian film ‘Bharat’ and hinted that Jonas had something to do with the decision.

He tweeted: “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Jonas of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life (sic).”

The engagement comes as a surprise as the pair only started dating in May.

However, things got serious quite quickly for the couple during their whirlwind romance, after they introduced each other to their families.