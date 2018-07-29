Popular Topics
Diverse views from Tshwane residents at land expropriation hearings

Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee says despite the venue of the hearings being changed at the last minute, that did not affect the outcome.

A participant addresses Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee during land hearings in Pretoria. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The last day of the land hearings in Gauteng has focused on job security, investor confidence and restoring the dignity of black people in South Africa.

Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee says despite the venue of the hearings, which were held in the City of Tshwane on Saturday, being changed at the last minute it did not affect the outcome.

Members of the public have been making oral submissions on whether Section 25 of the Constitution should be changed to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Committee chair Vincent Smith says there were diverse views from various groups of society.

“They all raised issues of investor scare. So, all those who were for the amendment counted basically punch-for-punch with those against it.”

