Department threatens to halt NSFAS funding for 2019 over backlogs

The Department of Higher Education says applications will not be opened until NSFAS sorts out the payment backlogs from 2017 and 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Higher Education has raised concerns around the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), saying applications for funding for 2019 will be halted.

The department says applications will not be opened until NSFAS sorts out the payment backlogs from 2017 and 2018.

Application for funding was supposed to open on Wednesday.

Minister Naledi Pandor raised concerns earlier in 2018 about students who still had not received their funding for 2018.

Higher Education and Training spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says students will receive funding provided NSFAS sorts out the funding.

“Deserving students will get the money even if it means the department does not sleep. Come 2019, all the students who qualify for the funding will get the money.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)