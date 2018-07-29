CT police arrest suspects bust with Abalone worth R2mil

The find came after authorities received a tip-off about a residence in the area with machinery and the abalone.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police have arrested three suspects after an Abalone bust of R2 million in Plumstead.

The suspects are still to be charged.

“Three suspects, ages 23, 24 and 29 will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court following their arrests,” says the police’s Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.