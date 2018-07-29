Popular Topics
CT police arrest suspects bust with Abalone worth R2mil

The find came after authorities received a tip-off about a residence in the area with machinery and the abalone.

FILE: Western Cape officers swooped on an Abalone processing facility at a house Goodwood after receiving a community tip-off about a foul stench coming from inside the house. Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police have arrested three suspects after an Abalone bust of R2 million in Plumstead.

The find came after authorities received a tip-off about a residence in the area with machinery and the abalone.

The suspects are still to be charged.

“Three suspects, ages 23, 24 and 29 will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court following their arrests,” says the police’s Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

