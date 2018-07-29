Chamisa says election will confirm 'will of the people'
A confident Nelson Chamisa held a media briefing in Harare which coincided with that held by former president Robert Mugabe.
CAPE TOWN - MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa says tomorrow's polls will confirm the will of the people.
The opposition leader said he is motivated and inspired by the prospects ahead.
The opposition leader said he is motivated and inspired by the prospects ahead.
Chamisa is adamant that he will emerge victorious after tomorrow's elections.
“Any outcome that will have Mnangagwa as a victor is not an election, but fiction. We are very clear about the will of the people. It’s not as if an election is going to be conducted on planet Mars. It’s an election in Zimbabwe. We know what the people want, the people have spoken. What we are only doing tomorrow is to confirm the will of the people,” he says.
