Cape Town police shoot robber dead, searching for accomplice
Local
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Metro Police have shot dead an armed robber in Delft this morning.
The City says one of its officers had responded to an armed robbery.
Metro Police spokesperson Zelda Martin says police confiscated a stolen firearm found on the scene.
“A suspect and the victim died on the scene. It later emerged that the suspect’s firearm was reported stolen in a house break-in in Swellendam on Friday. Police have launched a manhunt for the second suspect. We call on witnesses to come forward with any information.”
