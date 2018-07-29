Cambodia's ruling party claims election victory - spokesman
Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) spokesman Sok Eysan said his party won an estimated 100 out of 125 parliamentary seats.
PHNOM PENH - Cambodia’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) said on Sunday that it won a general election that rights groups said was neither free nor fair.
With no real opposition to speak of, Prime Minister Hun Sen was widely expected to win. But critics called the election a sham because of a campaign of intimidation by Hun Sen and his allies against critics and the dissolution of the main opposition party last year.
“The CPP won 80% of all the votes and we estimate we will win not less than 100 seats,” Sok Eysan told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Results from across the country were still being announced by the National Election Commision on Sunday. Official results aren’t expected until mid-August.
