Angry Kensington residents want army sent in to stop gang violence

Kensington community members say they have had enough and asking for more police to be deployed for safety.

CAPE TOWN - Angry residents in Kensington are concerned over the spate of gang killings in the area.

Yesterday two people were shot, leaving one was killed and another hospitalized.

The community members say they have had enough and asking for more police to be deployed for safety.

This resident says there are many issues plaguing the area.

“We want the government to step in, to put a stop to this. They can even send in the army, that will be quicker,” one resident says.