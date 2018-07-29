Activists, public gear up for #TotalShutdown against gender-based violence
Mass marches will take place across all nine provinces, while neighbouring countries, Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia are set to hold their own marches for the same cause.
JOHANNESBURG - Feminists and gender activists are calling on women and gender non-conforming (GNC) people in South Africa to participate in a nationwide total shutdown against gender-based violence on 1 August.
Members of the public have been urged by organisers of the march to stay away from work and economic activity and wear black with a touch of red to show solidarity.
Mass marches will take place across all nine provinces, while neighbouring countries, Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia are set to hold their own marches for the same cause.
“Those who can’t march should please step away from work for a moment of solidarity from 13:00 to 13:30 or longer if possible,” according to The Total Shutdown website.
Memorandums are set to be handed over to the government, parliament and other provincial and local structures.
The list of demands being handed over includes “a commitment from the office of the president never to appoint any individual who has been implicated or minimises the causes and consequences of GBV to cabinet or to lead a state institution.”
Musician Thandiswa Mazwai and poet Lebo Mashile have shown support for the movement. Other women and GNC people have also come out in support of the shutdown by using the hashtag #TotalShutdown and #IWillMarch on social media.
#TheTotalShutdown WATCH: @lebomashile "#IwillMarch" to watch the full video click here: https://t.co/Fvn4uCdbvi pic.twitter.com/qN1mbegGBo— #TheTotalShutdown (@WomenProtestSA) July 29, 2018
#TheTotalShutdown Our final routes. Please share far and wide.— #TheTotalShutdown (@WomenProtestSA) July 29, 2018
01 August 2018. Pick up points are coming. pic.twitter.com/RRfYJ4tScX
In Gauteng action will take place in Pretoria from the old Putco depo via the State Theatre to The Union Buildings.
Popular in Local
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 28 July 2018
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
Malema: There’s no place for white, Indian supremacy in SA
-
Warrant of arrest issued for policeman implicated in Ahmed Timol’s murder
-
SA’s top cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi has died
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.