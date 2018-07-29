Activists, public gear up for #TotalShutdown against gender-based violence

Mass marches will take place across all nine provinces, while neighbouring countries, Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia are set to hold their own marches for the same cause.

JOHANNESBURG - Feminists and gender activists are calling on women and gender non-conforming (GNC) people in South Africa to participate in a nationwide total shutdown against gender-based violence on 1 August.

Members of the public have been urged by organisers of the march to stay away from work and economic activity and wear black with a touch of red to show solidarity.

Mass marches will take place across all nine provinces, while neighbouring countries, Lesotho, Botswana and Namibia are set to hold their own marches for the same cause.

“Those who can’t march should please step away from work for a moment of solidarity from 13:00 to 13:30 or longer if possible,” according to The Total Shutdown website.

Memorandums are set to be handed over to the government, parliament and other provincial and local structures.

The list of demands being handed over includes “a commitment from the office of the president never to appoint any individual who has been implicated or minimises the causes and consequences of GBV to cabinet or to lead a state institution.”

Musician Thandiswa Mazwai and poet Lebo Mashile have shown support for the movement. Other women and GNC people have also come out in support of the shutdown by using the hashtag #TotalShutdown and #IWillMarch on social media.

#TheTotalShutdown Our final routes. Please share far and wide.



01 August 2018. Pick up points are coming. pic.twitter.com/RRfYJ4tScX — #TheTotalShutdown (@WomenProtestSA) July 29, 2018

In Gauteng action will take place in Pretoria from the old Putco depo via the State Theatre to The Union Buildings.