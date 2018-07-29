67 Blankets for Mandela take a shot at Guinness world record

Thousands of scarves are being rolled out to create a 27km scarf which is being crocheted by a number of volunteers.

HOWICK - There is much activity at the Nelson Mandela Capture site in Howick today as 67 Blankets for Mandela Day attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

A sea of colours dominates the capture site as work continues on one of the biggest scarves in the world.

The record-breaking attempt coincides with centenary of Mandela’s birth and will see the various scarves distributed to those in need.

A number of activities have been lined up for today, including live entertainment from author any playwright Audrey Mbuyazi, the St Johns DSG School orchestra and reggae band Undivided Roots.

Today’s event is being held in conjunction with knitwits across the country and MCC aviation.