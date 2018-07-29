4 injured in Vereeniging truck and car collision
Paramedics say three men sustained minor injuries, while the fourth person was found inside on the vehicle in a critical condition on Saturday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been injured following a collision between a truck and light motor vehicle on Playfair Boulevard in Vereeniging.
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring says the men were taken to hospitals.
“Paramedics found three men walking around on the scene with minor injuries, while a fourth man was found seated inside the vehicle in a critical condition. Paramedics treated the men and once treated, they were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”
