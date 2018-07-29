4 injured in Vereeniging truck and car collision

Paramedics say three men sustained minor injuries, while the fourth person was found inside on the vehicle in a critical condition on Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been injured following a collision between a truck and light motor vehicle on Playfair Boulevard in Vereeniging.

Paramedics say three men sustained minor injuries, while the fourth person was found inside on the vehicle in a critical condition on Saturday night.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring says the men were taken to hospitals.

“Paramedics found three men walking around on the scene with minor injuries, while a fourth man was found seated inside the vehicle in a critical condition. Paramedics treated the men and once treated, they were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”