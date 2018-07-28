Zuma’s new lawyers to seek permanent stay of prosecution

On Friday, former President Jacob Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money-laundering.

PIETERMARITZBURG HIGH COURT - The corruption case against former President Jacob Zuma will now be delayed even further after his new lawyers indicated that they plan to apply for a permanent stay of prosecution.

An alleged political conspiracy is set to be one of the main foundations of this fresh application, where the spy tapes and the Browse Mole report will be used to prove that his constitutional rights to privacy have been violated.

After a back and forth about when the stay of prosecution papers should be submitted, deputy Judge President Mjabuliseni Madondo ordered that Zuma’s lawyers be given until mid-November to familiarise themselves with the 17 year-long corruption case.

“By agreement or consent, your matter is provisionally adjourned to 30 November in this court.”

Zuma’s new senior counsel Mike Hellens says their applications have high prospects of success.

But if the High court rejects arguments made by the former president’s lawyers, they can still go to the Supreme Court of Appeal and if necessary the Constitutional Court.

If the matter reaches these last resort measures, the trial could take years to begin or never at all.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)