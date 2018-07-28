Zimbabweans maintain peaceful environment ahead of polls

Hundreds of Zimbabweans gathered in Harare for the Zimbabwe Peace Festival where a prayer session for peace and tolerance took place.

HARARE - Zimbabwean police say despite a few incidents of vandalism and the destruction political posters, residents have maintained a peaceful environment ahead of Monday’s presidential election.

It’s just two days before Zimbabweans cast their vote, and hundreds of residents have on Friday gathered at the Glamis Arena to pray for peace and tolerance during the election period.

Police say besides the defacing of a few posters, there’s a general air of peace and tranquillity across the country.

Those at the festival agree and say they pray this last even beyond elections.

“We’re just hoping for the best for the upcoming election and that’s why we’re here,” a woman said.

This man says, “We’re encouraging a violence-free election and calling for a peace in the country.”

Political canvassing is expected to intensify with both the Movement for Democratic Change and the Zanu-PF holding their final rallies over the weekend.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)