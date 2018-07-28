Zim politicians encouraged to accept outcome of election results
The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority organised a peace festival in Harare on Friday in which citizens prayed for peace before, during and after the historic election.
HARARE - The CEO of the Zimbabwe Tourism Council has encouraged politicians to accept the result of the Monday’s poll, even if it’s not in their favour.
The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority organised a peace festival in Harare on Friday in which citizens prayed for peace before, during and after the historic election.
Gathered under the theme “shout to the Lord”, Zimbabweans took part in a prayer meeting at the Glamis Arena in the capital city where they urged political leaders to exercise tolerance.
CEO of Zimbabwe’s Tourism Council Paul Matamisa says, “Once we tolerate one another, even after the elections, whatever the outcome, we’ll still remain brothers and sisters. There’s no need to beat one another because of the outcome.”
Matamisa says Zimbabweans should tolerate one another as only a united nation would.
While police have said there have only been few reports of poster vandalism, opposition parties have reported allegations of intimidation in the rural areas.
PUBLIC CAMPAIGNS
The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission says political parties have until midnight to campaign ahead of Monday’s polls.
As stipulated by the Electoral Act, all political parties and candidates must wind up their public campaigns 48 hours before election day.
Parties have lined up mega rallies on Saturday to wind up their public campaigns.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to address a bumper crowd at the national sports stadium in Harare.
Mnangagwa is the front-runner in the presidential race and many organisations have predicted that he will win resoundingly.
The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance has lined up its rally dubbed the crossover rally at the Robert Mugabe Square in Harare.
Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T will meet its supporters at the amphitheatre in Bulawayo.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
