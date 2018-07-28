-
-
World's largest Madiba cake: The 'sweetest way to save a life'
The statue cake is made of 190 kilograms of chocolate, 60 kilograms of fondant, at least 300 kilograms of cake sponge and 100 kilograms of buttercream.
JOHANNESBURG - The World’s largest Madiba Cake statue was unveiled at Sandton City on Saturday.
Cupcakes of Hope together with cake artist Dorothy Klerk unveiled the three-metre tall edible structure which took four days to build.
The statue is made of 190 kilograms of chocolate, 60 kilograms of fondant, at least 300 kilograms of cake sponge and 100 kilograms of buttercream.
Cake artist Dorothy Klerck said it took a lot of planning and a great team to bring the idea of the world’s largest Mandela cake to life.
“We started putting the structure together on Tuesday and completed the finishing touches this morning,” said Klerck.
Members of the public were urged to join the #MandelaCupCakeChallenge by donating R1,000 for a child with cancer.
Alternatively, individuals and businesses can bake 100 cupcakes to be donated to Cupcakes of Hope and sold at
R10 each.
The money goes towards paying for patients’ chemotherapy says founder of Cupcakes of Hope, Sandy Cipriano. “It is the sweetest way to save a life,” she said.
Cipriano said that it costs approximately R1,000 to support cancer patients with not only their medical
bills but day-to-day expenses such as transport, nutritional food and medication.
With 50 to 70 patients being supported by the NPO, “the public’s support is needed and appreciated,” she says.
The statue will be cut up on Sunday and sold to the public with all proceeds going to children with cancer or those recovering from the disease.
