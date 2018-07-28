We’ve won this election, says MDC leader Nelson Chamisa

Zimbabwe is two day away from elections, and whether the country’s two biggest political parties will accept the results if they lose is anyone’s guess.

HARARE/JOHANNESBURG - With only days to go before the crucial elections in Zimbabwe, presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa still refuses to say if his party will accept the results if they are defeated at the polls.

Zimbabweans will cast their ballots on Monday in a fierce contest between the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance leader and incumbent president and Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe is two days away from elections, and whether the country’s two biggest political parties will accept the results if they lose is anyone’s guess.

Especially because Chamisa insists it’s impossible that Zanu-PF will emerge victoriously.

This is what he told the SABC on Friday after his rally.

“There’s no way that Mr Mnangagwa is going to win the election in Zimbabwe on the African soil. We’ve worn this election. They’re not going to be allowed to rig the election, to rig the will of the people. They can rig sometimes, but they can’t rig all the time.”

His spokesperson told Eyewitness News that Chamisa’s request for Southern African Development Community Chair Cyril Ramaphosa to convene an urgent meeting of the regional body’s heads of state -was being considered.

He says the organisation must intervene in what he calls an impasse and crisis in the electoral process in Zimbabwe.

HISTORIC ELECTIONS

More than 4,500 observers from 42 countries are set to watch Zimbabwe’s historic elections, in which the outcome will have widespread repercussions not just for this fractured country but across the region.

Both Mnangagwa and his main opponent, Chamisa, are courting links abroad to prove they will be the one to bring in the desperately-needed outside investment for the shattered commerce and industry and to build diplomatic bridges.

Chamisa has declared that US President Donald Trump is backing him for the Zimbabwean presidency with a promise to pump in $16 billion into the country’s ailing economy.

However, Washington has stated that Trump knows nothing about this and is simply fake.

Chamisa’s opposite MDC party has pointed to critical statements by members of the US Congress about Mnangagwa, a long-time ally of Robert Mugabe in the ruling Zanu-PF party until a bitter parting that eventually led to his predecessor’s downfall, as signs of support.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)