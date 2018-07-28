[WATCH] MDC, Zanu-PF supporters in high spirits at pre-election rallies
Both Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC's Nelson Chamisa spoke at the separate events, once more calling on their supporters to make sure their respective party emerges victorious.
HARARE - Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance supporters came out in their numbers to mark the last day of official campaigning at their parties' rallies in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday.
Both Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC's Nelson Chamisa spoke at the separate events, once more calling on their supporters to make sure their respective party emerges victorious on Monday when Zimbabweans head to the polls.
Campaigning closes at midnight.
#Zimelections2018 people started leaving the stadium as soon as President Mnangagwa concluded his address; but this group is staying for the entertainment at the #ZanuPFRally . MS pic.twitter.com/zyTDMWxPvZ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018
#ZimElections2018 [WATCH] Zanu-PF supporters outside the stadium ahead of the #ZanuPFRally. MS pic.twitter.com/dvzyfsbwiy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018
#ZimElection2018 #MDCRally WATCH pic.twitter.com/cQzEPymcPY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018
#ZimElections2018 traffic brought to a standstill here in Harare. Many here hope to see Nelson Chamisa as he addresses supporters at the MDC final rally this afternoon. MS pic.twitter.com/rY7IyIi4wy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018
#ZimElections2018 #MDCRally supporters clad in their red regalia. Dancing, as they wait for their leader Nelson Chamisa to address them. This is the party’s “victory rally” pic.twitter.com/qxjxRrhZjF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018
#ZimElections2018 #MDC Chamisa dancing on stage earlier today. CM pic.twitter.com/r4LeZQD95T— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018
Popular in Africa
-
Chamisa to investors: Zimbabwe is open for business
-
Mugabe supports MDC, will hand over power to me, says Chamisa
-
Chamisa, MDC supporters will not accept defeat at the polls
-
Blood Moon dazzles stargazers in longest lunar eclipse of 21st century
-
Highlights of Emmerson Mnangagwa's political career
-
Mnangagwa urges Zanu-PF supporters to help ensure victory
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.