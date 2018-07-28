Popular Topics
[WATCH] MDC, Zanu-PF supporters in high spirits at pre-election rallies

Both Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC's Nelson Chamisa spoke at the separate events, once more calling on their supporters to make sure their respective party emerges victorious.

Zanu-PF supporters at the last rally before the elections. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
Zanu-PF supporters at the last rally before the elections. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/EWN
5 hours ago

HARARE - Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance supporters came out in their numbers to mark the last day of official campaigning at their parties' rallies in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Both Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC's Nelson Chamisa spoke at the separate events, once more calling on their supporters to make sure their respective party emerges victorious on Monday when Zimbabweans head to the polls.

Campaigning closes at midnight.

