[WATCH] MDC, Zanu-PF supporters in high spirits at pre-election rallies

HARARE - Zanu-PF and MDC Alliance supporters came out in their numbers to mark the last day of official campaigning at their parties' rallies in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Both Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC's Nelson Chamisa spoke at the separate events, once more calling on their supporters to make sure their respective party emerges victorious on Monday when Zimbabweans head to the polls.

Campaigning closes at midnight.

#Zimelections2018 people started leaving the stadium as soon as President Mnangagwa concluded his address; but this group is staying for the entertainment at the #ZanuPFRally . MS pic.twitter.com/zyTDMWxPvZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018

#ZimElections2018 traffic brought to a standstill here in Harare. Many here hope to see Nelson Chamisa as he addresses supporters at the MDC final rally this afternoon. MS pic.twitter.com/rY7IyIi4wy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 28, 2018