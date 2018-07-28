Popular Topics
Venue for Tshwane land hearings changed

Members of the public will make oral submissions on whether Section 25 of the Constitution should be changed to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

A participant addresses Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee during land hearings in Pretoria. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee says it’s hoping for the best outcome after the venue for the land hearings in Pretoria was changed.

The hearings enter its third and final day in Gauteng on Saturday.

Members of the public will make oral submissions on whether Section 25 of the Constitution should be changed to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Review committee chair Vincent Smith says they were adamant to keep the hearings at the Lucas Van Den Berg Community Hall in Pretoria west until the city negotiated the move to Heartfelt Arena.

“We said we won’t move if it’s our bill, but when they came to the party in terms of assisting us we felt we’ve nothing to lose and it’s probably in the same hall.”

He says the city has made arrangements for those who do not receive the message in time.

“It has now been agreed that the Tshwane Municipality will acquire the venue for us as well as ferrying people from the original venue to the new venue.”

Hearings will wrap up in Gauteng on Saturday and move to the Western Cape next week.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

