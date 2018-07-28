Venue for Tshwane land hearings changed
Members of the public will make oral submissions on whether Section 25 of the Constitution should be changed to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s Constitutional Review Committee says it’s hoping for the best outcome after the venue for the land hearings in Pretoria was changed.
The hearings enter its third and final day in Gauteng on Saturday.
Members of the public will make oral submissions on whether Section 25 of the Constitution should be changed to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.
Review committee chair Vincent Smith says they were adamant to keep the hearings at the Lucas Van Den Berg Community Hall in Pretoria west until the city negotiated the move to Heartfelt Arena.
“We said we won’t move if it’s our bill, but when they came to the party in terms of assisting us we felt we’ve nothing to lose and it’s probably in the same hall.”
He says the city has made arrangements for those who do not receive the message in time.
“It has now been agreed that the Tshwane Municipality will acquire the venue for us as well as ferrying people from the original venue to the new venue.”
Hearings will wrap up in Gauteng on Saturday and move to the Western Cape next week.
#Landhearings You can have my land but you’re going to have to buy it. KM pic.twitter.com/bwUsEpWutC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2018
#Landhearings “ I believe not just section 25 should be amended but the whole constitution” KM pic.twitter.com/ZcL89KaSl5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 27, 2018
This participant says the amendment of Section 25 will lead to an impact to the economy of South Africa which can amount to between 100 to 200 billion rands annually #LandExpropriation #Constitution pic.twitter.com/NWEhXE2VI8— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) July 27, 2018
This participant says he is against the amendment because it will make people tenants and not ownership #LandExpropriation #Constitution pic.twitter.com/0XD7ZAeeHT— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) July 27, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
SA’s top cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi has died
-
[WATCH] Lunar eclipse in less than 30 seconds
-
Zuma’s new lawyers to seek permanent stay of prosecution
-
Cenenda’s arrest breakthrough in fight against aggravated robberies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.