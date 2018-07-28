UCT's Prof Bongani Mayosi suffered from depression before his death - reports
Through a statement which appears to be from the Mayosi family, it has been revealed that the much-loved UCT professor has been struggling with depression for the past two years.
CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT) cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi took his own life, according to reports.
Through a statement which appears to be from the Mayosi family, it has been revealed that the much-loved UCT professor has been struggling with depression for the past two years, and had 'taken the desperate decision
to end his own life'
The Presidency and the African National Congress have joined thousands across the country in expressing shock and sadness following the announcement of Mayosi's death.
The family has maintained its request for privacy during their bereavement, adding that Mayosi will be laid to rest in Cape Town next week Saturday.
Popular in Local
-
'Patrice Motsepe leading another capture' & other Malema quotes at #EFFTurns5
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
SA’s top cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi has died
-
Alleged cash heist kingpin’s long list of crimes
-
Malema: 'New dawn cabinet full of corrupt people'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.