UCT's Prof Bongani Mayosi suffered from depression before his death - reports

CAPE TOWN - University of Cape Town (UCT) cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi took his own life, according to reports.

Through a statement which appears to be from the Mayosi family, it has been revealed that the much-loved UCT professor has been struggling with depression for the past two years, and had 'taken the desperate decision

to end his own life'

The Presidency and the African National Congress have joined thousands across the country in expressing shock and sadness following the announcement of Mayosi's death.

The family has maintained its request for privacy during their bereavement, adding that Mayosi will be laid to rest in Cape Town next week Saturday.