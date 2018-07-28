Security guard shot & wounded in another Pretoria cash heist

It’s understood at least one security guard was shot and wounded in Hatfield on Saturday morning when robbers targeted the cash van.

.JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – There’s been yet another cash-in-transit heist in Pretoria.

Police say the criminals made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says, “Unknown suspects travelling in a Sedan opened fire on one of the security guards during the struggle for the money boxes, shooting the guards in his hand. The suspects fled with the security guard’s firearm.”

This comes as one of South Africa’s most wanted cash-in-transit alleged kingpin, Wellington Cenenda, was arrested this week.

He’s believed to be linked to at least 23 heists in several parts of the country.

Meanwhile, in Cape Town armed men blew up a cash-in-transit van in the Mother City on Friday night.

It’s understood the suspects blew open the vehicle in Kraaifontein and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

ER24’s Russel Meiring says three men were injured.

“On closer inspections we found three male security guards seated on the side of the road. We accessed the men and found that they had sustained only minor injuries, and were physically shaken. The men were treated for their injuries and thereafter transported to a hospital for further care.”

Police say no arrests have been made