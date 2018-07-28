SA’s top cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi has died
It’s understood UCT's dean of Health Sciences passed away in Cape Town on Friday, though the cause of death is not yet known.
CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town (UCT) says it’s saddened by the death of its Dean of Health Sciences Professor Bongani Mayosi.
It’s understood the 51-year-old cardiology professor passed away in Cape Town on Friday, though the cause of death is not yet known.
Mayosi, who was the country’s top cardiologist, became a dean two years ago.
He was awarded the country’s highest honour, the Order of Mapungubwe, in 2009.
UCT vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng says the university is in contact with Mayosi’s family, which has requested that “their privacy be respected during this difficult time”.
