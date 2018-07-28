RTMC arrests 13 Ekurhuleni officials for various transgressions

All the arrested officials allegedly colluded with motorists to clear outstanding vehicle licence fees and penalties.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says 13 officials at the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality have now been arrested for various transgressions.

Friday’s arrests follow a multi-disciplinary team aimed at cleaning up the municipality of fraud and corruption.

All the arrested officials allegedly colluded with motorists to clear outstanding vehicle licence fees and penalties, which had cost municipalities, provincial transport authorities and the RTMC about R80 million.

Spokesperson Simon Zwane says they expect to make more arrest.

“These people are expected to appear at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 30 July. We expect to make more arrested in connection with this crime that has been costing the state.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)