RTMC arrests 13 Ekurhuleni officials for various transgressions
All the arrested officials allegedly colluded with motorists to clear outstanding vehicle licence fees and penalties.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says 13 officials at the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality have now been arrested for various transgressions.
Friday’s arrests follow a multi-disciplinary team aimed at cleaning up the municipality of fraud and corruption.
All the arrested officials allegedly colluded with motorists to clear outstanding vehicle licence fees and penalties, which had cost municipalities, provincial transport authorities and the RTMC about R80 million.
Spokesperson Simon Zwane says they expect to make more arrest.
“These people are expected to appear at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 30 July. We expect to make more arrested in connection with this crime that has been costing the state.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.