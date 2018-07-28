Popular Topics
Relocation attempt ends deadly for 10 endangered black rhinos

Most of the relocated rhinos died from stress and salt poisoning as a result of drinking water with a high salt content.

FILE: A black rhino resting. Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: A black rhino resting. Picture: Pixabay.com.
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Ten of 11 critically endangered black rhino relocated to a conservation park in Kenya have died.

Most of the relocated rhinos died from stress and salt poisoning as a result of drinking water with a high salt content.

Kenyan Tourism Minister Najib Balala has suspended six wildlife service’s officers over what he has called “clear negligence”.

Head of the Black Rhino Range Expansion Project in KZN Jacques Flamand says this will affect the growth of black rhino.

“That’s going to slow down the Kenyan growth rate of black rhino and, of course, there’s a huge poaching pressure as well. We really need to maximise growth as much as possible.”

