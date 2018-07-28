Ramaphosa sends condolences to Prof Bongani Mayosi’s family
It’s understood the 51-year-old cardiology professor passed away in Cape Town on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the family of renowned South African cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi.
It’s understood the 51-year-old cardiology professor passed away in Cape Town on Friday, though the cause of death is not yet known.
Mayosi was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town since 2016, after being the head of the Department of Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital since 2006.
He was awarded the country’s highest honour, the Order of Mapungubwe, in 2009.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says, “The president [Ramaphosa] has said the loss that has been suffered by the Mayosi family is shared by the nation at large, and we wish them strength during this difficult time.”
[LISTEN] I always wanted to be a doctor - Bongani Mayosi
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
SA’s top cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi has died
-
[WATCH] Lunar eclipse in less than 30 seconds
-
EFF ‘ready to govern’ after 2019 general elections
-
Cenenda’s arrest breakthrough in fight against aggravated robberies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.