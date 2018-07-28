Ramaphosa sends condolences to Prof Bongani Mayosi’s family

It’s understood the 51-year-old cardiology professor passed away in Cape Town on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the family of renowned South African cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi.

It’s understood the 51-year-old cardiology professor passed away in Cape Town on Friday, though the cause of death is not yet known.

Mayosi was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town since 2016, after being the head of the Department of Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital since 2006.

He was awarded the country’s highest honour, the Order of Mapungubwe, in 2009.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says, “The president [Ramaphosa] has said the loss that has been suffered by the Mayosi family is shared by the nation at large, and we wish them strength during this difficult time.”

[LISTEN] I always wanted to be a doctor - Bongani Mayosi

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)