Ramaphosa, Putin agree to revisit nuclear deal issue in future
President Ramaphosa says during their talks, the state of the SA’s ailing economy was mentioned and that it is not able to continue with the nuclear programme.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that they revisit the nuclear deal issue in future.
Ramaphosa fielded questions from journalists on Friday after delivering the closing speech at the week-long BRICS forum in Sandton.
He says Putin was relaxed about South Africa’s position on the matter.
Ramaphosa says during their talks, the state of the South African ailing economy was mentioned and that it is not able to continue with the nuclear programme.
“On nuclear, we said right now because our economy is not operating at the level where we’d like it to and we have huge financial constraints, we’re not able to proceed with a nuclear-build programme.”
Putin brought up the nuclear deal in his first meeting with Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Thursday afternoon.
Officials have said he was “frank” in reminding South Africa that an intergovernmental agreement has been signed between the two countries on nuclear.
But Ramaphosa responded by saying South Africa is committed to an energy mix.
WATCH: President @CyrilRamaphosa speaks of his deliberations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the nuclear build. #BRICS #BRICSZA @BRICS_10 pic.twitter.com/otSKfKBC8m— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) July 27, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
