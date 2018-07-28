Ramaphosa: BRICS Summit not a talk shop

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the summit re-indorsed the UN as a global institution trusted with promoting and protecting basic human rights.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says resolutions at the BRICS Summit will be implemented and the meeting was not a talk shop.

Among those promises include the need to safeguard and strengthen multilateral systems.

The president says the summit also re-indorsed the United Nations as a global institution trusted with promoting and protecting basic human rights.

Ramaphosa wrapped up the week-long summit on Friday night.

“BRICS is not a talk shop. It is a forum of five countries that want to see action and decisions that they take implemented.”

On the issue of nuclear, Ramaphosa says he explained to Russian President Vladimir Putin on why South Africa cannot afford a nuclear deal now.

He says he did, however, indicate that the two countries will continue talking about the nuclear deal when South Africa’s economic climate changes.

“President Putin was quite relaxed about this, he said you deal with your issues and when the situation changes we can keep talking about this. And that’s where we left it.”