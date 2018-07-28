Ramaphosa: BRICS Summit not a talk shop
President Cyril Ramaphosa says the summit re-indorsed the UN as a global institution trusted with promoting and protecting basic human rights.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says resolutions at the BRICS Summit will be implemented and the meeting was not a talk shop.
Among those promises include the need to safeguard and strengthen multilateral systems.
The president says the summit also re-indorsed the United Nations as a global institution trusted with promoting and protecting basic human rights.
Ramaphosa wrapped up the week-long summit on Friday night.
“BRICS is not a talk shop. It is a forum of five countries that want to see action and decisions that they take implemented.”
On the issue of nuclear, Ramaphosa says he explained to Russian President Vladimir Putin on why South Africa cannot afford a nuclear deal now.
He says he did, however, indicate that the two countries will continue talking about the nuclear deal when South Africa’s economic climate changes.
“President Putin was quite relaxed about this, he said you deal with your issues and when the situation changes we can keep talking about this. And that’s where we left it.”
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
SA’s top cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi has died
-
[WATCH] Lunar eclipse in less than 30 seconds
-
Zuma’s new lawyers to seek permanent stay of prosecution
-
Cenenda’s arrest breakthrough in fight against aggravated robberies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.