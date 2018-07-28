PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday 27 July are as follows:

Powerball results: 04, 15, 19, 33, 36 PB: 02

PowerballPlus results: 02, 11, 13, 15, 39 PB: 02

WATCH: Powerball and Powerball Plus Draw | 27 July 2018

For more details visit the National Lottery website.