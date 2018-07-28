Police still in pursuit of ANC’s Victor Molosi’s killer

The 50-year-old African National Congress ward councillor was gunned down outside his home on Monday night.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police are still in pursuit of the killer of a Knysna ward councillor.

Victor Molosi was gunned down outside his home on Monday night.

The 50-year-old African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor was allegedly on his way home from a School Governing Body meeting when he was ambushed.

It’s believed the hit was performed just a couple of metres from his home, in the suburb of Concordia, at around 10pm on Monday evening.

Police say the suspect fired several shots at Molosi and one hit him in the head.

He was rushed to hospital in a private vehicle but was declared dead on arrival.

The motive is still unclear.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)