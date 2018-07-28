Police searching for Pretoria cash-in-transit heist suspects

A security guard was shot and wounded when a group of unknown men targeted the cash van in Hatfield.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for suspects behind this morning’s cash-in-transit heist in Pretoria.

A security guard was shot and wounded when a group of unknown men targeted the cash van in Hatfield.

Police say the criminals managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

“The National Commissioner has instructed the Provincial Commissioner to implement the 72-hour activation plan which would entail the mobilization of the crime intelligence and seasoned detectives,” says police spokesperson Vish Naidoo.