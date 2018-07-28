Police searching for Pretoria cash-in-transit heist suspects

Nzimande: Those behind CT train fires will be brought to book
A security guard was shot and wounded when a group of unknown men targeted the cash van in Hatfield.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for suspects behind this morning’s cash-in-transit heist in Pretoria.
Police say the criminals managed to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.
“The National Commissioner has instructed the Provincial Commissioner to implement the 72-hour activation plan which would entail the mobilization of the crime intelligence and seasoned detectives,” says police spokesperson Vish Naidoo.
