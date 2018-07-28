Police appeal for info on Noluthando Masango's (6) murder

Noluthando Masango was last seen exactly a week ago while attending a traditional ceremony with her grandmother.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities in Mpumalanga are appealing to anyone with information regarding the murder of six-year-old Noluthando Masango to come forward.

Her family says they missed the deadline to pay a R5,000 ransom for her release.

Her body was found on Thursday in Siyabuswa.

Police say they suspect the young girl may have been raped.