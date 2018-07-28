'PK' becomes 5th member of Survivor SA jury

The popular competition is heating up ahead of the finale in two weeks’ time.

CAPE TOWN - Survivor South Africa castaway Pheko Phetoe (PK) became the unlucky 13th castaway and fifth member of the jury.

The popular competition is heating up ahead of the finale in two weeks’ time.

Phetoe, a mining technician, shares some of his highlights: “We won all challenges in a row, so that was my highlight. My low light was when I was with Tony and after

Kevin had just left and we had a string of losses and were losing so many challenges. We went for about four or five days without eating.”

Phetoe says he is looking forward to the future.