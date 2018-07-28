-
Malema: 'New dawn cabinet full of corrupt people'Politics
-
Pope accepts US cardinal's resignation following sex abuse scandalWorld
-
Mnangagwa urges Zanu-PF supporters to help ensure victoryAfrica
-
Chamisa, MDC supporters will not accept defeat at the pollsPolitics
-
[WATCH LIVE] EFF celebrates 5th birthday in Eastern CapeLocal
-
Missing Mpumalanga girl (6) found dead after family misses ransom deadlineLocal
-
Integrity unit backs new IAAF anti-doping rulesSport
-
Osorio bows out as Mexico coachSport
-
Vettel puts mourning Ferrari ahead of Red BullSport
-
Thomas set to win Tour as fading Froome drops down to fourthSport
-
Cristiano Ronaldo fined €3.2 million in tax evasion caseSport
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Tough varsity football starts for UKZN, UL and TuksSport
-
Kristen Bell says monogamy in marriage is toughLifestyle
-
Kanye West opens up about his suicidal thoughtsLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato’s family discussing rehab optionsLifestyle
-
Next ‘Star Wars’ to use old footage of late Carrie FisherLifestyle
-
Blood Moon dazzles stargazers in longest lunar eclipse of 21st centuryWorld
-
Cher stayed late to master 'Mamma Mia!' movesLifestyle
-
Kelly Rowland splurged on groceries with first pay chequeLifestyle
-
Tina Turner scatters son's ashes off Californian coastLifestyle
-
'Frasier' to make TV returnLifestyle
-
Facebook sued after stock plunge ‘shocked’ marketBusiness
-
Ramaphosa: Putin was relaxed about SA's position on nuclear dealBusiness
-
BRICS members involved in first public-private partnership investment projectLocal
-
AA says motorists can expect ‘very nominal' increase in petrol priceLocal
-
CT International Airport nominated for best airport in AfricaLocal
-
Reserve Bank does not see Q2 economic contractionLocal
Osorio bows out as Mexico coach
The coach was often treated with suspicion by Mexican fans and pundits, and supporters frequently chanted ‘Osorio Out’ at Mexico matches, even when they were winning.
MEXICO CITY - Juan Carlos Osorio, the Colombian coach who led Mexico to the last 16 of the World Cup, is to leave his post, he said on Friday.
Osorio, who took over El Tri in October 2015, was expected to depart after the finals in Russia, having rejected previous offers from the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) to extend his contract.
“In my own name and in that of my backroom staff, many thanks to everyone for this unique and unparalleled professional and life experience,” Osorio said in a statement on the FMF website.
The Colombian-born coach was often treated with suspicion by Mexican fans and pundits, and supporters frequently chanted ‘Osorio Out’ at Mexico matches, even when they were winning.
However, that changed in Russia after Mexico beat reigning world champions Germany 1-0 in their opening match.
The Mexicans qualified second in Group F ahead of the Germans and South Korea but lost 2-0 to Brazil in the last 16, the seventh consecutive time they had gone out in the first knockout round.
Osorio, who has extensive experience across the Americas and in Europe, speaks English fluently and has expressed an interest in coaching in Europe.
