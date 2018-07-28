Nzimande: Those behind CT train fires will be brought to book

CAPE TOWN - Transport minister Blade Nzimande says those who have damaged trains in Cape Town will be brought to book.

A special task team comprising the South African Police Service, local and national government, and the National Prosecuting Authority will conclude its investigations by the end of next month.

Within the past week, two trains have been torched at Cape Town and Retreat stations.

Last week, seven trains were gutted, costing the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) R30 million.

This Thursday, a fire at the Retreat Station is estimated to have cost Prasa R20 million.

“In our engagement with the police commissioner and his senior team, we’ve agreed that we need to get to the bottom of this so that we don’t operate on the basis of rumours and conspiracies,” says Nzimande.

Nzimande says the task team will report back to him by the end of August.

No arrests have yet been made.