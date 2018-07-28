Nzimande: Those behind CT train fires will be brought to book
Last week, seven trains were gutted, costing Prasa R30 million.
CAPE TOWN - Transport minister Blade Nzimande says those who have damaged trains in Cape Town will be brought to book.
A special task team comprising the South African Police Service, local and national government, and the National Prosecuting Authority will conclude its investigations by the end of next month.
Within the past week, two trains have been torched at Cape Town and Retreat stations.
Last week, seven trains were gutted, costing the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) R30 million.
This Thursday, a fire at the Retreat Station is estimated to have cost Prasa R20 million.
“In our engagement with the police commissioner and his senior team, we’ve agreed that we need to get to the bottom of this so that we don’t operate on the basis of rumours and conspiracies,” says Nzimande.
Nzimande says the task team will report back to him by the end of August.
No arrests have yet been made.
Popular in Local
-
'Patrice Motsepe leading another capture' & other Malema quotes at #EFFTurns5
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
More accused may be added to Duduzane Zuma corruption case
-
UCT's Prof Bongani Mayosi suffered from depression before his death - reports
-
SA’s top cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi has died
-
Alleged cash heist kingpin’s long list of crimes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.