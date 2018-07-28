Numsa supports call for national shutdown

The #TotalShutdown movement will raise more awareness about violence and oppression against women.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says it supports the call of a national shutdown which is expected to take place on 1 August.

The march is expected to start next Wednesday at Lilian Ngoyi street in the City of Tshwane and proceed to the Union Buildings.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says as much as the march is against gender-based violence, the union is also using the march to raise awareness against capitalism.

As SAFTU, we fully support the call for a #TotalShutDown on 1 August 2018 against gender-based violence and urges its members to join in the protest.

#TotalShutdown pic.twitter.com/sqlobFGwqL — SAFTU (@SAFTU_media) July 26, 2018

“While we understand that the immediate call is to end both the physical and mental abuse of women, we hope that this campaign will enable us all to understand that the South African capitalism has developed a unique violent form of patriarchy. As long as there’s capitalism, there will always be patriarchy.”

Hlubi-Majola has called on all organisation to join forces in the march.

“We’re calling on all our regions and all progressive communities to fully support this campaign, as we continue to wage a war against a capitalist system that continues to breed all our social ills. That’s why, as Numsa, we remain more resolute that more than ever before the future is socialism.”

