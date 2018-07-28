Mugabe supports MDC, will hand over power to me, says Chamisa
Speculation is rife Robert Mugabe had thrown his support behind the MDC's Nelson Chamisa.
HARARE - Zimbabwean Presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has acknowledged Former president Robert Mugabe’s support, saying Mugabe is a citizen of the country.
The MDC Alliance leader addressed thousands of supporters at the Robert Mugabe Freedom Park as the party held its final rally before Monday’s elections.
Chamisa has somewhat confirmed this today by acknowledging Mugabe’s support.
“Robert Mugabe is a citizen of Zimbabwe, former president, the president of the first republic who is going to hand over to the second president of the republic – myself here, present.”
He has called on his supporters to vote for the new Zimbabwe, promising media diversity, international investment and better salaries for civil servants, especially teachers.
He has already declared victory, saying to supporters “we are the government, we are the winners”.
