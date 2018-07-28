Mnangagwa urges Zanu-PF supporters to help ensure victory

Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned to the stadium where he was inaugurated president of Zimbabwe.

HARARE - Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa has begun addressing supporters at the National Sports Stadium in Harare this afternoon where the Zanu-PF is holding its final rally ahead of the country’s elections on Monday.

Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to head to the polls in their numbers to vote for his party and help them achieve a thunderous victory.

His party’s supporters have braved the blistering heat to catch the final campaign address by their leader as campaigning ends at midnight.

Mnangagwa has returned to the stadium where he was inaugurated president of the country following the military supported the removal of former president Robert Mugabe after nearly four-decades of rule.

He’s told supporters here that no one who is honest would say there has not been visible change in the seven months that he has been in office.

Mnangagwa’s told Zimbabweans that he’s heard their cries and dreams, assuring them that he shares their vision for a better Zimbabwe.