Missing Mpumalanga girl (6) found dead after family misses ransom deadline

Noluthando Masango disappeared last week Saturday while attending a traditional ceremony with her grandmother.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police have confirmed the body of a missing six-year-old girl has been found.

Noluthando Masango disappeared last week Saturday while attending a traditional ceremony with her grandmother.

Her family says they missed the deadline to pay a R5,000 ransom for her release.

It’s understood her body was found in a shallow stream in Siyabuswa on Thursday.

Police say they suspect the young girl may have been raped.

Provincial police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi says, “The girl has been found, however, we’re so sad as the community of Mpumalanga that she was found dead. We’re looking for those who committed this atrocious act.”

