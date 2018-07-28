Malema: 'New dawn cabinet full of corrupt people'

EFF leader Julius Malema has condemned members of Parliament for corruption.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, has condemned members of Parliament for corruption.

Malema is addressing thousands gathered in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape in celebration of the party's fifth anniversary.

As proceedings begun, scuffles broke out among supporters, where two people were apprehended by security personnel after running onto the fields.

The EFF's leaders kicked off the celebration in song ahead of Malema's address.

Taking to the podium, Malema took a moment to allude to the corruption allegations levelled against the ruling party.

“We’ve seen politicians stealing money of toilets. When you want those politicians, don’t look far, you’ll find them in a cabinet which is called a new dawn, a new dawn cabinet full of corrupt people.”