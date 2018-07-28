[LISTEN] 'Khwezi’s story isn't a political story, it’s a human story'

Radio 702 | The production is an adaptation of Redi Tlhabi’s book, Khwezi - The Remarkable Story Of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo.

JOHANNESBURG - KHWEZI... Say My (Her) Name is a play stage production directed by playwright and performer Napo Masheane.

The production is an adaptation of Redi Tlhabi’s book, Khwezi - The Remarkable Story Of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo.

The play stage opens us up into the life and times of a young girl, Khwezi, who grew up in exile. Masheane chats to The Weekend Breakfast's Phemelo Motene about it.

In her quest to know her father, Judson Kuzwayo, and to preserve his political life’s story, Khwezi is appropriated by her father’s former best friend, Comrade-Malume Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma.

"The story is not a political story, it’s a human story," says Masheane.

